Life Beyond Cancer Foundation (lbcf) Donates To Korle-Bu Hospital

Life Beyond Cancer Foundation (LBCF) a Non-Governmental Organisation, on Friday the 23rd of August, 2019 donated some items to the Cancer Rehabilitation Centre of the Korle-bu Hospital.

In a short ceremony held in front of the central administration of the teaching hospital, the Ag. Director of LBCF Mr. Courage B. Konadu on behalf of the founder of the foundation Rev. Mrs. Mavis Semanshia said the items being donated are to be used to support and rehabilitate cancer patients.

The items were received on behalf of the Centre by Mrs Grace Anyomi, principal nursing officer of the Korle-bu Cancer center. She was very grateful to Life Beyond Cancer Foundation (LBCF) for coming to their aid with the items. She promised that the items shall be put to good use. Like Oliver Twist, Mrs. Grace Anyomi asked for more, urging other benevolent organisations or agencies and non-governmental organisations to emulate the example of LBCF.