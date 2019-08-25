Tamale: Killed police officer laid to rest in solemn ceremony

Tamale were thrown into a state of mourning as the police officer who was shot by some armed men at a checkpoint last month was laid to rest.

The late Agatha Nana Nabin, laid to rest at the Zujung cemetery in Tamale on Friday.

The Acting Inspector General of Police, James Oppong Boanuh, and the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, were among dignitaries that attended the burial service.

Citi News’ Maxwell Suuk reported that hundreds of family and friends including police officers who turned up for the service at the Holy Cross Parish of the Roman Catholic Church in Tamale to bid the officer farewell could not hold back their tears at the solemn ceremony.

The Archbishop of Tamale, Philip Nameh who delivered the burial sermon said Agatha Nana Nabin could be best described as martyr.

“Even though we are here mourning the death of a young woman full of hope in life, let's remember that she is resting peacefully in the bosom of the giver and taker of life”.

He appealed to Ghanaians to think about the education and welfare of the three little children the officer left behind.

“While we mourn, let's not forget the little children who will need support to accomplish a fulfilled life,” he said.

In a tribute, Mr. Paul Nabin, the widower said her death was a big blow to him.

Supt of Police, Iddrisu Tanko, the Tamale District Police Commander read the tribute on behalf of the Ghana Police Service.

Mr. Ambrose Dery called on the general public to continue to help the police fight crime.

He commended the dedicated service of the policewoman to Ghana.

“Government recognises her call to duty, her heroin demise in line of duty and thus her memory will never be forgotten,” the Minister assured.

Meanwhile, the Police Service has posthumously promoted Agatha Nana Nabin to the rank of a Sargent.

She is survived by three children and a husband.