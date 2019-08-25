Jon Benjamin Reminds Dumelo Of V8 Saga In Congratulatory Message

Former United Kingdom (UK) High Commissioner to Ghana, Jon Benjamin, has subtly reminded actor cum politician, John Dumelo, of his ‘stolen’ Toyota Landcruiser V8 scandal as the latter emerged winner of the NDC Parliamentary primaries in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

In a ‘killer tweet’ after Mr. Dumelo was declared winner in Saturday’s election with over 700 votes, Mr. Benjamin sarcastically stated that “@johndumelo1 ayekooo paaaa for your nomination, the first step on a long political journey to becoming Ghana’s President – some time around the year 20V8.”

Mr. Benjamin is known for jabbing John Dumelo.

The actor was in 2017 during the transition period alleged to have illegally been in possession of the V8 belonging to Government.

BY Melvin Tarlue