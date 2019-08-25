NDCDecides: Two incumbent MPs lose primaries in Upper West

The Member of Parliament for Wa West, Joseph Yieleh Chireh and Francis Bawanaa Dakurah, the incumbent Members of Parliament for the Jirapa constituency will not be able to contest as National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) parliamentary candidates in the 2020 elections are they were both defeated in the party’s primaries.

Mr. Chireh was seeking a fifth term in parliament but lost to Retired Supt. Peter Lanchene Toobu, an Executive Security of the immediate past IGP, David Asante Appeatu, who resigned from the Police Service to contest the seat.

Dr. Bawanaa lost to his former campaign coordinator, Cletus Seidu Dapilah who served as a DCE in the Mahama government.

Meanwhile, the incumbent Member of Parliament for the Wa Central constituency, Rashid Hasan Pelpuo won his seat with wide margin.

Bede Ziedeng, a former Director of Elections for the NDC obtained 379 votes to beat his only contender, Daniel Tigbee with 65 votes to represent the NDC in the Lawra constituency.

Dr. Godfred Seidu Jasaw, a lecturer at the University For Development Studies who served as deputy campaign coordinator for John Dramani Mahama in their last presidential election also won the Wa East primaries whereas a 36 year old hospital administrator, Tony Sumah the Nadowli-Kaleo parliamentary primaries to replace Ghana’s longest serving member of parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin who decided to not seek re-election.

Below is the full list of the just ended NDC parliamentary primaries in the Upper West region.

Sissala East constituency:

Jamilatu Ibrahim :34

Dr.Sumaila Assuru : 11

Issah Mohammed Bataglia : 376

Bukari Bayorbor : 65

Adama Yakubu : 243

Total no of delegates : 754

Total votes cast :731

Rejected ballots : 2

24 delegates did not turn out to vote

Sissala West constituency:

1. Hon. Mumuni Hakeem Duwiejuah-235

2. Hon Mary Hagbana Abu Nankpa-35

3. Hon Mohammed Adams Sukparu 345



Lambussie constituency:

1. Hon Bom Dy-Yakka Kofi-119

2. Hon Marcelinus Welber-185

3. Hon Edward K Dery-331

Nandom constituency:

1. Hon Dr Richard Kuu-ire(unopposed)

Lawra constituency:

1. Hon Bede A. Ziedeng-379

2. Hon Daniel Tigbee-314

Daffiama Bussie Issa constituency:

1. Hon Dr Sabastian Sandaare(unopposed)

Jirapa constituency:

1. Hon Bright Salia-146

2. Hon.Dr Raegan Dipilah-17

3. Hon. Cletus Dapilah-429

4. Hon Vitus Gbang-110

5. Hon Richard Kuunaah-36

6. Hon Dr Bawaana Dakurah-256

Nadowli Kaleo constituency:

1.HON. ANTHONY SUMAH =374

2. HON CAMYNT=. 165.

3. HON.MARTIN =125.

4.HON. SALIFU =121.

5. HON.RAMANUS =52.

6.HON.AWUDU =07.

7.HON. VITALS=07

Rejected ballots=4

Wa West constituency:

1. Hon Joseph Yiele Chireh-317

2. Hon Supt( Rtd) Peter Lanchene Toobu-755

Wa East constituency:

1. Hon Dr Godfred Seidu Jasaw-532

2. Hon Aminu Salifu-408

Wa Central constituency:

1. Hon Yakubu Duogo-287

2. Hon Lawyer Iddrisu Wahid Bampuori-121

3. Hon. Dr Khalid Sheriff-172

4. Hon Dr Rashid Hassan Pelpuo-789