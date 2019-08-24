Ikoli tasks Sylva on host community rights, derivation, others

PDP governorship hopeful in Bayelsa State, Barrister Anthony George-Ikoli

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship hopeful in Bayelsa State, Barrister Anthony George-Ikoli on Saturday urged the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr. Timipre Sylva to consider issues relating to host community rights, derivation, environmental protection and increased participation of the young people in the industry in the formulation of his agenda for the country.

“Whilst such appointments should not be viewed from a purely parochial lense, I believe the fortuitous nature of same presents an opportunity for issues that bedevil the development of our people in the Niger Delta to be diplomatically tabled and equitably resolved. Alongside this heartfelt congratulation, I invite you to consider issues relating to host community rights, derivation, environmental protection and increased participation of our young people in the industry in the formulation of your agenda for the illustrious office which you now hold” he said.

In a statement in Yenagoa, George-Ikoli advised the former governor of Bayelsa State to leave a lasting legacy.

“It is my sincere belief that your extensive industry background when you served as Special Assistant to King Edmund Dakouru who served in that same office and the political and administrative experience you garnered from your time as executive governor of Bayelsa state will put you in good stead to deliver on the demands of that office and ensure that you leave a lasting indubitable legacy’’

Signed by Ike Oguike, Director, Ikoli Campaign Organization, the legal luminary urged Sylva to address the issue of a workable Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

“It is my fervent hope that a Bayelsan will finally be the one who lays the thorny issue of a workable Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) to rest for the benefit of all who operate and are affected directly and indirectly by the industry. It is my prayer that providence has already bestowed you with that singular achievement and all that is required is the matching focus to ensure imminent ratification’’ the Senior Advocate of Nigeria said.

He appealed to Sylva to lend support to the good people of Bayelsa State.

“As you are no doubt aware, I am myself contesting for my party’s nomination to become executive Governor of our dear state. It is my wish and expectation that when I am Governor, we may overlook partisan considerations and work together on some of the dire issues confronting our people as it relates to your very strategically important ministry. It is my prayer that we as Bayelsans find ways to continually reach across the political divide for the good of our people. There is much urgent work to do and too little time in which to do it” he added.