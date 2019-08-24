NEIP CEO Adjudged The Most Outstanding And Influential Leader

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan(NEIP), Lawyer John Kumah has been adjudged the most outstanding CEO and Influential Transformational Leader in Ghana by the Gehab Events Management(GEHAB) Events.

According to GEHAB, the award is in recognition of the NEIP CEO’s tremendous, outstanding and overwhelming impact in strengthening the entrepreneurship ecosystem and providing sustainable opportunities to young people in Ghana.

Receiving the award, Lawyer John Kumah said “We will continue to work for the transformation and development of Ghana”.

The Aspiring Member of Parliament for Ejisu Constituency in the Ashanti Region used the occasion to challenge the Ghanaian youth to come up with new innovative business ideas adding that the NEIP will throw its support funding.

"NEIP will ensure that we support business owners and also help in job creation for the larger Ghanaian populace."

Gehab Events Management is a registered award organization operating in Ghana and Nigeria, West Africa.

They are organizers of cooperate awards for outstanding corporate organizations, individuals, business moguls and not forgetting women who has over the years ascended the ladder of success irrespectively of challenges they face in the industry.