Battle Awaits Ballot Box Snatchers—Police

The police have served notice that they will deal ruthlessly with anyone caught trying to disrupt the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) primaries held across the country today.

The police have warned that anyone who tries to snatch ballot boxes will do so “at the expense of his or her life.”

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Issah Mohammed Cantona, the Prampram District Police Commander, gave the caution in an interview with DAILY GUIDE last Thursday.

Currently, there is tension in some of the constituencies where incumbent NDC Members of Parliament (MPs) are facing imminent defeats, and the Ningo-Prampram Constituency in the Greater Accra Region appears to top the list.

The district commander's warning comes on the backdrop of certain claims made by Ningo-Prampram MP – Samuel George – that some persons are 'shopping' land guards into the constituency to disrupt the election.

The district police commander rubbished Sam George's claims but warned that anyone caught snatching ballot boxes or leading thugs to the voting centre during the exercise would do so at the expense of their own lives.

Meanwhile, the district commander has said the constituency is very calm and everyone is going about their duties without any fear of violence.

Sam George, who is seeking re-election to represent his party in the constituency for the 2020 general elections, is facing a stiff competition from the constituency's chairman, Michael Kwetey Tettey.

---Daily Guide