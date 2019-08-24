Flights suspended at Libya airport after rocket fire

Flights were temporarily suspended Saturday at the Libyan capital's sole functioning airport after it was hit by a rocket as two civilian flights were landing, airport authorities said.

"Flights are suspended until further notice due to rocket fire," the Mitiga airport said on its Facebook page.

After a pause of several hours flights resumed around midday, airport authorities announced in a later post.

Located east of Tripoli, Mitiga is a former military airbase that has been used by civilian traffic since Tripoli international airport suffered severe damage during fighting in 2014.

Authorities said a rocket hit just as two flights were landing -- a Buraq Air flight from Istanbul and a Libyan Airlines flight inbound from Medina in Saudi Arabia carrying over 200 passengers, including pilgrims returning from Mecca.

Mitiga has previously been targeted in fighting between the Tripoli-based UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) and forces loyal to eastern Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar.

Haftar's self-styled Libyan National Army launched an offensive on April 4 to conquer Tripoli.

The two sides have since been embroiled in a stalemate on the capital's southern outskirts and Haftar's forces have allegedly repeatedly targeted Mitiga.

The origin of Saturday's rocket fire was not confirmed but the GNA military operation "Volcano of Anger" blamed Haftar's forces.

Images published on the "Volcano of Anger" Facebook page show the parking lot sidewalk and cars damaged by the impact at the entrance to the airport terminal.

The UN mission in Libya said it is concerned by the "growing frequency" of these attacks, which have come close to hitting civilian aircraft.

Since April, the fighting has killed at least 1,093 people and wounded 5,752, while some 120,000 others have been displaced, according to the World Health Organization.

Libya has been mired in chaos since a NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed dictator Moamer Kadhafi in 2011.