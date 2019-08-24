NDC Primaries: 12 Contest In Ashanti

The Ashanti Regional executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have called for ꞌꞌdecorumꞌꞌ among parliamentary aspirants in today's election.

In a statement issued and signed by the Regional Secretary, Kwame Zu, the party urged the contestants to ꞌꞌkindly consider the ultimate objective, victory 2020.ꞌꞌ

The statement said “the Ashanti Regional Executive Committee wishes you all well but pleads for decorum in your final campaign.ꞌꞌ

The Asawase Constituency which has been dogged in controversy amidst tension was dropped at the eleventh hour, as four of the seven constituencies have unopposed aspirants

The seven constituencies for the grab are as follows:

Sekyere Afram Plains

Donkor Fuseini Dennis Owusu Dankwah Alex Adomako-Mensah

Offinso North

Nana Yaw Baffour Frimpong Acheampong Ceasar Ofosu

Ejura Sekyedumase

Muhammed Bawa Briamah Tawfic Mudastus Peter Aboagye

New Edubease

Abdul Salam

Offinso South

Yussif Haruna

Ahafo Ano South East

Chris Boadi Mensah

Ahafo Ano North

Akwasi Adusei

---Daily Guide