NDC Primaries: 12 Contest In Ashanti By Staff Writer 1 HOUR AGO NDC NEWS The Ashanti Regional executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have called for ꞌꞌdecorumꞌꞌ among parliamentary aspirants in today's election. In a statement issued and signed by the Regional Secretary, Kwame Zu, the party urged the contestants to ꞌꞌkindly consider the ultimate objective, victory 2020.ꞌꞌ The statement said “the Ashanti Regional Executive Committee wishes you all well but pleads for decorum in your final campaign.ꞌꞌ The Asawase Constituency which has been dogged in controversy amidst tension was dropped at the eleventh hour, as four of the seven constituencies have unopposed aspirants The seven constituencies for the grab are as follows: Sekyere Afram Plains Donkor Fuseini Dennis Owusu Dankwah Alex Adomako-Mensah Offinso North Nana Yaw Baffour Frimpong Acheampong Ceasar Ofosu Ejura Sekyedumase Muhammed Bawa Briamah Tawfic Mudastus Peter Aboagye New Edubease Abdul Salam Offinso South Yussif Haruna Ahafo Ano South East Chris Boadi Mensah Ahafo Ano North Akwasi Adusei ---Daily Guide
