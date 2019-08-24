Speed Up The NPP-USA Bylaws Using The Same Sense Of Urgency You Used In Writing Re-Autocratic And Greedy Wontumi Will Plunge NPP Into Chaos

The interview I granted to a few media houses on the happenings in the NPP in the Ashanti Region, the Party's stronghold, I am told, has stirred up controversy amongst the leadership of NPP USA.

Even though I do not regret for registering my displeasure about what is going on, I want to put on record that, the caption might be misleading but it doesn't mean the publishers should pull the story down. Again, I was disappointed in the publication of NPP-USA by saying that the publication is a false story. The story is not a false story but your argument should be based on the headline.

This fact notwithstanding, I will like to state categorically that, I am a paid-up member of the NPP in the Manhyia South constituency and I am in good standing up to AD 2020.

Secondly, I am a member of NPP USA and I hold my membership in the Columbus Ohio chapter of the NPP with no dent on my credibility.

My claim, therefore, is that I have every legitimate right to make constructive criticism of the ills in our party without any slightest trepidation.

The NPP-USA's dissociation from the caption of the story and its contents including my good self can't and won't deter me from expressing my opinion on happenings in the party.

I will continue to show my loyalty to the party by criticizing what I perceive to be wrong and to get victims whipped in the line.

To sum up, I wish the NPP-USA will used the same speed they used in writing this article to do the NPP-USA bylaws after over close to 2 years that the national conference gave the leadership mandate to do and present to members before final draft and also made your stands in the happening of the party irrespective of the region to save the party from falling into the doldrums than seeking selfish gains from some people in the party. The favour of God is important not man.

Danny Opoku Antwi

NPP-USA Member