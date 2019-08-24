Mango Farmers In Techiman Pledges To Boost Economy With Lucrative Returns

Mango farmers association in Techiman the just created Bono East regional capital has promised to boost the Country's economy with their attractive returns they will gain in the process of their farming to show the patriotism state of them to mother Ghana.

The association disclosed this In an excluding interview with Nana Atobra after the swearing-in ceremony of new executives to run the affairs of the association.

Speaking with the patron of the association, Nana Owusu Gyare, who doubles as the Akwamuhene of the Techiman Traditional Council, he Indicated that cultivating good, quality and abundant Mango seeds and Fruits for production and consumption will help boost the economy and improve the quality of lives of people in the

Country

He opined that the association will always assist its members to ensure their needs are met adding that members of the association should at all times attend meetings and seminars organized to them by the Agric ministry and other stakeholders

He tasked the youth in the Country to embrace the habits of Mango plantation which creates employment and eradicate poverty

Meanwhile the Chairman of the association, Nana Kwaw Adams commended their predecessors for the good and massive job done to improve the association and promised to work diligently and in good faith to uplift the standard set by the association

He urges all the members of the association to support the executives to achieve the goals and objectives and at the end of it all the mission and vision of the association

He used the occasion to thank all stakeholders: bankers who help them with money in terms of need, agrochemicals who support them with chemicals they need, labourers who assist them in planting and the marketers who buy and sell their produce

He appealed to all Mango farmers who are not in the association to as a matter of urgency come to the association in order to gain all the requisite knowledge needed to produce quality and world standard Mango seedlings and fruits.

Below is the list of the new executives

to the Mango farmers association in Techiman

Patron 1 Nana Owusu Gyare

Patron 2. Nana Effah Danso

Chairman. Nana Kwaw Adams

Vice-chairman. Mr. Akwasi Yeboah

Secretary. Mr. Nelson Vorleto

Vice secretary Mr. Samuel Ayobi

Treasure Mrs. Esther Boakye Yiadom

Financial SEC Mr. Owusu Yeboah Thomas