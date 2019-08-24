Ghana YMCA Makes Donation to King Jesus Charity Orphanage

As a part of the National Youth Conference, volunteers and members of The Ghana Young Men’s Christian Association paid a visit to King Jesus Charity Orphanage, a Kumasi based orphanage located in Boadi.

In line with it’s community-oriented and people-centred initiatives, Ghana YMCA spent time playing, eating and interacting with the children bringing smiles to their faces.

The highlight of the occasion was the presentation of items including bags of rice and charcoal; oil, biscuits, toffees and toiletries to the home which also serves as a school to preschoolers.

On his part, Prophet Emmanuel Asante expressed gratitude to the YMCA for the donation as he received the items From Ghana YMCA’s National Youth President, George Dela Coffie.

According to Rev. Kofi Owusu Afriyie, the orphanage which has been running with the support of donations and kind gestures from churches, friends, NGOs and help from other foreign NGO, has taken it’s inhabitants through school to the highest level of education and equipped them with technical and vocational skills needed for their personal development.

Emphasising on the fact that there has been no governmental support since its inception in 1995, Rev. Kofi Owusu Afriyie, the Founder and President of the private orphanage made a passionate plea to corporate organizations and benevolent individuals to assist the home which currently has over 50 registered children under his care.

This act of support for the King Jesus Charity Home is just one of many community-centred initiatives that the Ghana YMCA has and will be rolling out across the country in preparation of young people for the African renaissance.

