Ghana YMCA Makes Donation to King Jesus Charity Orphanage

As a part of the National Youth Conference, volunteers and members of The Ghana Young Men’s Christian Association paid a visit to King Jesus Charity Orphanage, a Kumasi based orphanage located in Boadi.
In line with it’s community-oriented and people-centred initiatives, Ghana YMCA spent time playing, eating and interacting with the children bringing smiles to their faces.
The highlight of the occasion was the presentation of items including bags of rice and charcoal; oil, biscuits, toffees and toiletries to the home which also serves as a school to preschoolers.
On his part, Prophet Emmanuel Asante expressed gratitude to the YMCA for the donation as he received the items From Ghana YMCA’s National Youth President, George Dela Coffie.
According to Rev. Kofi Owusu Afriyie, the orphanage which has been running with the support of donations and kind gestures from churches, friends, NGOs and help from other foreign NGO, has taken it’s inhabitants through school to the highest level of education and equipped them with technical and vocational skills needed for their personal development.
Emphasising on the fact that there has been no governmental support since its inception in 1995, Rev. Kofi Owusu Afriyie, the Founder and President of the private orphanage made a passionate plea to corporate organizations and benevolent individuals to assist the home which currently has over 50 registered children under his care.
This act of support for the King Jesus Charity Home is just one of many community-centred initiatives that the Ghana YMCA has and will be rolling out across the country in preparation of young people for the African renaissance.
Aba Radical The Photographer of Thoughts Fb: Mercy Aba Blankson Twitter: @aba radical IG: Aba Radical +233249953609 Comment, Like and Share #AbaIssaRadicalWriter
My name is Mercy Aba Blanlkson, a communication student at the Ghana Institute of Journalism who loves writing. Author column: MercyAbaBlankson
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."
Reproduction is authorised provided the author's permission is granted.
Ghana YMCA Makes Donation to King Jesus Charity Orphanage
As a part of the National Youth Conference, volunteers and members of The Ghana Young Men’s Christian Association paid a visit to King Jesus Charity Orphanage, a Kumasi based orphanage located in Boadi.
In line with it’s community-oriented and people-centred initiatives, Ghana YMCA spent time playing, eating and interacting with the children bringing smiles to their faces.
The highlight of the occasion was the presentation of items including bags of rice and charcoal; oil, biscuits, toffees and toiletries to the home which also serves as a school to preschoolers.
On his part, Prophet Emmanuel Asante expressed gratitude to the YMCA for the donation as he received the items From Ghana YMCA’s National Youth President, George Dela Coffie.
According to Rev. Kofi Owusu Afriyie, the orphanage which has been running with the support of donations and kind gestures from churches, friends, NGOs and help from other foreign NGO, has taken it’s inhabitants through school to the highest level of education and equipped them with technical and vocational skills needed for their personal development.
Emphasising on the fact that there has been no governmental support since its inception in 1995, Rev. Kofi Owusu Afriyie, the Founder and President of the private orphanage made a passionate plea to corporate organizations and benevolent individuals to assist the home which currently has over 50 registered children under his care.
This act of support for the King Jesus Charity Home is just one of many community-centred initiatives that the Ghana YMCA has and will be rolling out across the country in preparation of young people for the African renaissance.
Aba Radical
The Photographer of Thoughts
Fb: Mercy Aba Blankson
Twitter: @aba radical
IG: Aba Radical
+233249953609
Comment, Like and Share
#AbaIssaRadicalWriter
My name is Mercy Aba Blanlkson, a communication student at the Ghana Institute of Journalism who loves writing.
Author column: MercyAbaBlankson
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."
Reproduction is authorised provided the author's permission is granted.
More from Author (24)
2 hours ago
Aug 15, 2019
Jul 26, 2019
Jun 10, 2019
Jun 1, 2019
View More