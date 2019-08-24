Ho: GWCL Completes Repair Works At Akrofu

The Volta Regional Directorate of the Ghana Water Company has completed repair works on its line that conveys treated water from Kpeve to Ho and its environs.

The relatively stable water supply to the municipality was disrupted last Saturday following the destruction of a 20-inch diameter pipe between Akrofu and Bame in the Ho West district leaving residents of the regional capital stranded.

Confirming the completion of repair works to Citi News, Volta Regional Distribution Manager, Ing. Seshie Tsatu, said, “Work has been completed and pumping has begun but it will take a while for the pipes to be charged”.

Ing. Tsatsu further explained that “communities along the line from Kpeve will start enjoying supply of potable water any moment from Friday”.

Water is expected to reach the Ho municipality by close of day on Saturday.

The Ghana Water Company in a secular apologized for the inconvenience caused residents of the municipality and assured that the “GCWL will always act in the best interest of its cherished customers”.

—citinewsroom