¢7.6m Released For Participants Of Curriculum Training

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has disbursed a further transportation allowance of Gh¢50 per person to participants of the just ended curriculum training programme across the country.

The money has been released to the districts through regional offices.

A total of 152,000 KG to class 6 teachers participated in the training programme.

GES has also directed participants to liaise with their district directors from Monday, August 26, 2019, to ensure their monies are paid to them.

This payment is in full and final settlement regarding the matter of payment of allowances to participants.

Teachers cry foul

Two weeks ago, basic school teachers across the country rejected the GHc50.00 offered them by the Bolgatanga Municipal Education Directorate after a five-day training workshop on the new curriculum for basic schools.

According to them, the decision by the education directorate to pay them only GHc50.00 instead of GHc100.00 is an attempt to cheat them.

But the GES assured the teachers will receive their full allowances in a week’s time explaining that the full allowances could not be paid because a tax exemption was being sought.

—citinewsroom