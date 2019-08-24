Vote Transfer Begins

Sylvia Annoh

The Electoral Commission (EC) has commences the transfer of votes for the District Assembly and Unit Committee Elections.

In a statement signed by its Acting Spokesperson, Sylvia Annoh, the EC noted that the transfer of votes for candidates who wanted to contest in the upcoming District Level and Unit Committee Elections in Electoral areas other than where they registered begun on Friday, August 23, 2019 and will end Wednesday, August 28, 2019.

—Daily Guide