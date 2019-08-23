ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: An Open Letter To National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah!!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
23.08.2019 Europe

France’s left wing holds nationwide annual meetings

By RFI
JACQUES DEMARTHON / AFP
1 HOUR AGO EUROPE

France's left-wing parties are on the second day of their annual party meetings. As the Socialist Party (PS) encouraged a common front, firebrand far-left presidential hopeful Jean-Luc Mélenchon was absent.

David Cormand, National Secretary of France's pro-European Green Party (EELV) said that attendance was “double what it was last year.”

EELV are also hosting a group of France Unbowed party members during their summer meeting.

There are a number of notable left-wing personalities and groups represented in Toulouse -- Raphael Glucksmann (Public Place Party), MPs François Ruffin (LFI), Delphine Batho (Ecology Generation Party), and coordinator Frédérique Dumas, formerly of the ruling party, La République en Marche (LREM).

Even 'Yellow Vest' representatives are present, including François Boulo and Jerome Rodrigues.

A notable absence, however, is Jean-Luc Melechon, who will go to court in Bobigny in September for alleged acts of intimidation against judicial authorities, rebellion, and provocation.

He is creating his own conference around the theme 'citizen revolution' on Friday night.

Socialist Party on the wane
The Socialist Party (PS) will be having their own meeting in La Rochelle with a new format, although a number of people will be absent. François Hollande and Bernard Cazeneuve will return from holiday at a later time they will be present at the PS Parliament Days in Avignon from 4-6 September. Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo will be busy at the commemoration of the Liberation of Paris.

The Socialists are hoping for 2,000 people to attend their summer series meeting.

The parties are meeting a little more than six months before the next municipal elections.

TOP STORIES

Suspend PPA Board– CSOs To Akufo-Addo
10 hours ago

NDC Primaries: We’re Set For Saturday – Afriyie Ankrah
10 hours ago

body-container-line