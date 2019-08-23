France’s left wing holds nationwide annual meetings

France's left-wing parties are on the second day of their annual party meetings. As the Socialist Party (PS) encouraged a common front, firebrand far-left presidential hopeful Jean-Luc Mélenchon was absent.

David Cormand, National Secretary of France's pro-European Green Party (EELV) said that attendance was “double what it was last year.”

EELV are also hosting a group of France Unbowed party members during their summer meeting.

There are a number of notable left-wing personalities and groups represented in Toulouse -- Raphael Glucksmann (Public Place Party), MPs François Ruffin (LFI), Delphine Batho (Ecology Generation Party), and coordinator Frédérique Dumas, formerly of the ruling party, La République en Marche (LREM).

Even 'Yellow Vest' representatives are present, including François Boulo and Jerome Rodrigues.

A notable absence, however, is Jean-Luc Melechon, who will go to court in Bobigny in September for alleged acts of intimidation against judicial authorities, rebellion, and provocation.

He is creating his own conference around the theme 'citizen revolution' on Friday night.

Socialist Party on the wane

The Socialist Party (PS) will be having their own meeting in La Rochelle with a new format, although a number of people will be absent. François Hollande and Bernard Cazeneuve will return from holiday at a later time they will be present at the PS Parliament Days in Avignon from 4-6 September. Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo will be busy at the commemoration of the Liberation of Paris.

The Socialists are hoping for 2,000 people to attend their summer series meeting.

The parties are meeting a little more than six months before the next municipal elections.