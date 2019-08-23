Cummins Ghana support FIASSEC with toilet facility

Cummins Ghana, a leading name in the Energy industry on Monday, August 19th, 2019 handed over a twenty (20) seater modern toilet facility to Fiaseman Senior High School (FIASSEC) in Tarkwa, Western Region of Ghana to enhance effective sanitation in the school.

"In 2016 we made a passionate decision to sponsor more Senior High Schools within our catchment areas as part of our social corporate responsibility, and am happy to announce that FIASSEC has been adopted and earmarked for four more projects in addition to the one being commissioned today" she hinted.

Doris Kafui Afanyedey, General Manager of Cummins Ghana disclosed this during a joint commissioning and handing over of the project with Hon Gilbert Ken Asmah Municipal Chief Executive for Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality at the Girls Dormitory.

According to Madam Doris, Cummins as a corporate organisation attaches much priority to social corporate responsibility and that her outfit is highly committed to the transformation of Fiaseman Senior High School with value addition to enhance teaching and learning. She mentioned further that the female toilet facility was one out of five projects earmarked for the School, they include a twenty (20) seater water closet for the male students, an incinerator, a multi purpose canteen for the day students and an ultra modern library all to be constructed for the school, she noted.

In addition to the facility, Cummins Ghana also donated two poly tanks, a mechanised borehole, five veronica buckets, 500 hundred pieces of tissue, 18 gallons of detergents, 48 pieces of liquid soap, 6 mop buckets, 7 waste bins, 20 each of toilet bowl and brush, naphthalene balls.

Hon Gilbert Asmah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Tarkwa-Nsuaem in his address said the kind gesture by Cummins Ghana was in line with the Nana Akufo-Addo's led government commitment to improving sanitational infrastructure across the schools country wide.

He, therefore charged Management, staff, senior house mistress and the students of the to take proper care of the facility and ensure periodic maintenance for the project to last longer, he added.

He called on the students and their parents to embrace good sanitation practices.

He said that "Being healthy is the greatest thing to have as individuals and as a community. We must all develop the habit of routinely cleaning our schools, homes, workplaces and always ensure that we dispose of the waste we generate properly".

The Tarkwa MCE used the occasion to inspect the ongoing dinning hall and Assembly Hall project which is funded by GETfund under the lobbying and facilitation of his administration upon assuming office.

On his part, the Headmaster of FIASSEC , Mr. John Sagoe expressed his profound appreciation to the Cummins Ghana and the and the Assembly for the unflinching support given to the school.

He charged the students to take good care of the facility to prolong its lifespan.

He called on the students to rally behind Cummins Ghana and the NPP government to bring more developments to the School.

The headmaster seized the opportunity to appeal to the MCE to help the school complete it administration block.

The Municipal Education Director, Mr. Alexander Duah commended Cummins Ghana for the kind gesture and said the facility would go a long way to help improve sanitation and conducive environment of the school, he further called on other companies to emulate from Cummins.