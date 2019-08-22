Former UEW Vice Chancellor Apologises To Education Minister; Presents Petition

Earlier today, a six-member delegation led by Prof. Mawutor Avorke, former Vice Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) paid a visit to the Hon. Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, at his office.

The delegation apologised unreservedly to the Hon. Minister first for sabotaging and undermining the process of the resolution of the impasse at the university and secondly for their conduct in physically seeking to install themselves back in office at the university some time ago. They further sought to present a petition on issues of concern to them to the Hon. Minister for his attention.

Receiving the petition, the Hon. Minister stated that the new university council was in the process of being constituted, and that the petition will be passed on to that council for its consideration once it is inaugurated, as university councils are responsible for the governance of their institutions.

The Hon. Minister further reiterated his commitment to public service devoid of personal sentiments or interests in the discharge of his duties.