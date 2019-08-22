OFOR Campaign: Kumasi-Ejisu Road To Be Completed Before Christmas- MCE Assures

The Municipal Chief Executive of Ejisu municipality; Madam Serwaah Derkye has assured motorists and other road users that the Kumasi-Ejisu road will be in December 2019.

Speaking on Wednesday on Otec FM’s new programme ‘Asanteman Nkwan’, a project called ‘Operation Fix Our Roads (#OFOR), on the morning show ‘Nyansapo’, hosted by Captain Koda, Hon Serwaah Derkye stressed that the work is eighty percent completed.

She was highly optimistic the rest could be completed well before Christmas this year.

Madam Serwaah Derkye however commended Joshob Construction; the contractor working on that stretch of road for what has been done so far.

"Together with my engineers and other technical team members we often visit road projects within the municipality including Kumasi-Ejisu Highway to see what is happening," Hon Serwaah Derkye said.

According to her, the Ejisu municipal assembly is blessed with quality road networks.

She said few of them needed to be worked on.

However, some motorists and other road users who ply the Asotwe, Ejisu, Tech, highway are unhappy over the delay in completing main roundabout in Ejisu on that stretch which is being replaced with traffic lights.