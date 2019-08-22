Don't Impose Felix Ofosu Kwakye On Us — Angry Abura Asebu Kwamamkese NDC

Hon. Felix Ofosu Kwakye, former Deputy Minister of communication in the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama's administration, called for extra hands to help in Abura Asebu Kwamamkese constituency but did not go down well with the constituency members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The youth have issued a statement to express their displeasure.

Below is the full statement:

For immediate Release

Date: 22nd August 2019

Imposition of Felix Ofosu Kwakye on AAK by our leadership

The Concern Youth of Abura Asebu Kwamankese Constituency of the National Democratic Congress are dismayed and appalled by the comments of some former appointees of Prez Mahama on Saturday 17th of August 2019 at Moree and Abura Dunkwa in support of Felix Ofosu Kwakye that the incoming President John Dramaani Mahama has sent an errand through them, to ask AAK delegates of the NDC to vote for Felix Ofosu Kwakye in the A.A.K's parliamentary primaries, failure to comply to that demand, the incoming Prez Mahama cannot work with any of the remaining seven aspirants if any of them emerged victorious.

In view of the above, the following questions comes to mind:

1. Why is the incoming President, Prez Mahama supporting only one aspirant in the AAK Constituency according to Hon. Ato Forson, Dr.Omane Boamah and Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa?

2. Why is it that Dr.Omane Boamah who was the Communication Minister with Felix Ofosu Kwakye as his Deputy and Hon. Ato Forson, the Regional Campaign Coordinator then couldn't help the elections Directorate to collate results at both the Regional and National levels causing NDC's defeat in the 2016 Presidential Elections, forcing their own on the good people of AAK?

3. So with the above instances, why are they using the name of JM to create confusion in the constituency or they are interested in causing disaffection for JM in the Constituency come 2020 elections?

4. Hon. Felix Ofosu Kwakye is not known in AAK though he alleges that he hails from here. Genesis 4:7 says if you do what is right, will you not be accepted? But if you refuse to do what is right, sin is crouching at your door; it desires you, but you must master it.” If Hon. Felix had helped the constituency between 2008 and 2016, he wouldn't call for reinforcement, Hon. Okudjeto and Hon. Omane Boamah to come assist him.

5. Didn't Hon. Okudjeto Ablakwa want his contender to be disqualified so he goes unopposed but his mafia tactics failed? He should go to North Tongu to beat his contender and leave AAK immediately for his own good

We the Coalition of Concern Youth of AAK NDC are calling on the offices of the incoming President, Prez Mahama to as a matter of urgency issue a disclaimer on those unwarranted discriminatory, selective and inferior tactics of Hon.Ato Forson, Dr.Omane Boamah and Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa over their insistence that Felix Ofosu is the choice of the incoming Prez, Prez Mahahma?

Thank you.

Convener..

Alexander Amissah

AAK-Branch Executive

(Secretary)

ABDUL WAJID ESSUMAN

(Member)

ERIC BALLOW

(Member)