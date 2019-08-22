Publiseer Wins ITU Innovation Challenges 2019 In South Korea

African-focused digital content distribution platform, Publiseer, has been announced a provisional winner for the ITU Innovation Challenges 2019 in Busan, South Korea.

As a winner, Publiseer has been invited to attend the 2019 Young ICT Leaders' Forum (YILF), which will be held in Busan, the Republic of Korea from the 3rd to the 6th of September, 2019. The winning was based on the Jury and the selection criteria.

ITU Innovation Challenges aims to achieve a sustainable digital transformation of society through fostering digital entrepreneurship and ICT-centric innovation ecosystems. The mission of the challenge is to bridge the digital innovation divide or gap, through strengthened ICT ecosystems that are vibrant, innovation-driven, and supportive of job creation.

Launched on August 4, 2017, Publiseer lets independent African writers, musicians, and filmmakers from low-income communities, to publish, protect, promote and monetize their creative works on 400+ partner stores in 100 countries, at no charge, with a single click.

Our partner stores include Amazon, Google Play, Apple store, Barnes & Noble, Spotify, Kobo and Deezer. These Creatives can monitor their performance across all stores using our centralized dashboard.