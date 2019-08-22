St Johns Hospital And Fertility Center Donate's Ambulance To Ghana Prisons Service

The St. Johns Hospital and Fertility Center founded by the Member of Parliament for Effiduase-Asokore Constituency Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie, as part of the social responsibility donated an ambulance to the Ghana Prisons service by the acting CEO, Madam Maame Yaa Antwi on behalf of the workaholic legislator and hospital.

During the presentation ceremony the acting CEO said, "St John's hospital and fertility center is committed in seeing to a healthy Ghanaian populace and will continue to do everything possible to see to it that, health care delivery gets to all facets of the country."

The Director-General in charge of Prisons, Mr Patrick Darko Missa thanked the acting CEO and St Johns Hospital's management for their kind gesture towards the service and charged other institutions and health facilities to emulate St Johns Hospital and fertility Centers.

Again, Mr Patrick Darko Missa the Director-General of Prisons Service added that the donation is timely as most of their health facilities have been upgraded without an ambulance service.

Checks by this portal indicate this is the second of its kind within the year. The hospital some months ago also donated an ambulance to the Ghana Immigration Service to help in the health care delivery of the service.