Ho: Water Scarcity To Hit Residents Over Destruction Of GWCL Pipeline

Residents of Ho Municipality of the Volta Region have been told to brace themselves for at least two more days without potable water.

Water supply in the municipality has seized for the past five days as a result of destruction in the pipelines of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL).

The incident around Bame in the Ho West District has left thousands of residents stranded.

GWCL says this flow was interrupted on Saturday when one of the pillars holding the 20-inch diameter pipe broke.

The Volta Regional Director of the Company, Joseph Nkrumah says work is progressing steadily to restore normal supply.

“As you can see, the pillar holding the pipe gave way and it appears the whole bridge needs to be worked on. So on Saturday, the pillar gave way causing us to lose a lot of water into the river and so we had to disrupt supply to fix the problem. We combed everywhere but we did not get the exact material so we have to make do with these from CapeCoast…So we are working day and night so hopefully, latest by Friday, we should be able to restore normal supply”. Ing Nkrumah told Citi News.

Water supply in the Ho Municipality has been relatively stable with periodic rationing, depending on pressure levels from the pumps.

The Municipality is supplied with water drawn from the Volta Lake, pumped up to the Kpeve Mountain, and then allowed to flow down to Ho.

Meanwhile, a member of the company’s’ team working to rectify the problem has died after drowning in a river.

On his part, the Deputy Volta Regional Minister, Rev. Johnson Avuletey, who was also at the site supervising the repair works, said the bridge carrying the pipe which also connects the Akrofu Township to Bame; is in a deplorable state.

He, however, noted that work will soon begin on reconstructing the road.

“…the situation we have here is a deplorable one. The Bridge itself is not in any good shape but thankfully, the government has repackaged this road (Ho-Kpeve) for work to start next month or in the next two months”, Rev. Avuletey assured.

The team working assiduously to restore water supply to the Ho Municipality was however shocked when one of the team members jumped into the river and was brought out dead. Ing. Tsatsu narrated to Citi News how that unfortunate incident happened saying “The victim was just recruited last month after serving as a casual worker for some time..he is very hard working. Even this morning, he was the first to report to work for this project but rather, unfortunately, this is what has befallen him”.

Seshie Tsatsu further indicated that no part of the repair works involved getting into the river.

He said he warned the team on several occasions to keep away from the river and so was shocked to learn that the deceased defied his orders.

