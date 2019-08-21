Women at the Well empathise on how to Turn your Scars to Stars

Women At The Well ([email protected]) is a UK based charitable organisation that proactively provides services for the engagement and advancement of women in all spheres of life.

The Organisation addresses women fears and past scars and in the present gear them towards a positive future.

[email protected] enables and energises women in every facet of their lives, be it business, health, marriage or education.

With its view to generating and sharing fresh insight and knowledge, the organization Collaborates, Connects and Amplifies the voice and impact of its members in the community.

The organisation will be organising an event “Endless Possibilities Networking Event” on 5th of October 2019 from 3pm to 9pm at The Executive Suit, Dugdale Centre in Enfield London.

‘Endless Possibilities Event’ will embrace speakers like:

Dr. Anna Asha, the Executive Director of

INGO AAIF (African Ambassadors Interactive Forum),

Abi Ola-‘Siyan the Chair of Accord Consult,

Jessica Edmund the Founder of Women At The Well Global Movement and Elizabeth Amoaa the founder of Speciallady Awareness and many more….

Women at The Well was founded by Jessica Edmund, an Author, Counselor and Pastor.

Unique in its focus, Women At The Well develop those who come in contact with them to be leaders, role models and champions in Families, careers, businesses and the society at large.

Through inspirational events, engaging aspiring authors, family rehabilitation, support for domestic violence victims, parental skills classes, Home and School Connections, Counselling and Mentoring. They help women connect with opportunities to progress in life.

Going through life challenges and setbacks must not define you, rather they must serve as a purpose for you to make an impact.

Elizabeth Amoaa, founder of Speciallady Awareness has been using her challenging health journey as a motivational tool to empower other women and young girls who are suffering from gynaecological conditions.

She recently joined an Women At The Well ([email protected]) organisation to embark on a journey by inspiring others through her life experiences.

She will be speaking alongside with other great and influential women at the Endless Possibilities Networking Event.

The Event will be discussing topics on how to turn life challenges, failures and setbacks into motivational tools for success.