Unemployed Nurses-Midwives Call On Government For Posting; Hints Of Demonstration After 21 Days

The Graduate Unemployed Nurses and Midwives Association (GUNMA) has called on the government to as a matter of agency release financial clearance to ensure their posting or witness a nationwide demonstration after 21 working days.

According to the group, their demand from President Nana Addo led administration has become necessary following several engagements with stakeholders that have failed to yield any meaningful result.

They say the Ministry of Health (MoH) in 2017 scrapped the allowances of nurses in their final year with assurance that they will gain immediate employment once they leave school in February 2018.

In addition, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo revealed during his State of the Nations Address (SONA) earlier this year that steps were being taken to obtain financial clearance that will allow unemployed Nurses and Midwives to be recruited into the Health Sector.

Till date, none of the promises have been delivered, leaving the graduate unemployed nurses and midwives frustrated.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, president of GUNMA, Sugri Abdul-Rafiq has given the government a 21-day ultimate to oversee their posting or they will picket in all 16 regions of the country.

“We are therefore by this press release calling on the government to as a matter of urgency release financial clearance for this group of unemployed nurses who have gone through hell during and after their training within the next 21 days either than that we would be left with no option than to continue with our next line of action when the 21 days ultimatum elapses without a positive response from government”, he said.

He further stressed on the need for government to take care of the unemployed nurses with emphasis on the fact that the number keeps going up due to the fact that others complete school to join them every year.

President Sugri Abdul-Rafiq added, “We are not happy as a professional body that we always have to call ourselves unemployed before we are being posted, we are not happy we have to always hit the streets, sleep at the ministry and being beaten by security before being posted”.

Currently, the aggrieved unemployed nurses and midwives number over 41,000 with personnel possessing various qualifications (Certificates and Diploma), having completed their training between the periods of 2017-2018.