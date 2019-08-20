Nigerians In Ghana Get New National Identification Number Enrolment Centre In Accra

As part of the endeavour to support the initiative by the National Identity Management Commission’s (NIMC)to enrol Nigerian adults and children into the National Identity Database (NIDB), VFS Global is pleased to announce the launch of its new National Identification Number enrolment centre in Accra, Ghana.

The newly launched centre will offer diaspora enrolment services for Nigerians residing in Ghana with their National Identification Number (NIN) issuance.

The newly launched VFS Global NIN centre located at 1st floor, Atlantic Tower, Airport City Accra. Opposite Marina Mall opened for enrolments from 7 August 2019.

Appointments can be obtained beforehand online by visiting www.vfsglobal.com/NIMC/Nigeria for the National Identification Number enrolment and subsequently the issuance of General Multi-Purpose Card (GMPC) issuance to eligible Nigerian citizens in diaspora.

A dedicated contact centre and email support service is also available for applicants to answer queries and track the application status.

The National Identification Number is a unique set of eleven digits number issued to the Nigerian citizens in diaspora. NIN is used for processing all forms of transactions that involves submitting an identity verification anytime, anywhere, issuance/re-issuance, driving license, international passports and opening of bank account which will offer greater convenience and transparency.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Jiten Vyas, Regional Group COO, VFS Global, said " The launch of our new National Identification Number enrolment centre in Accra to support the initiative by the National Identity Management Commission, Nigeria stands as a testament to our efforts to offer solutions that ensure a secure and seamless experience in the Identity and Citizen Services space globally. By leveraging our capabilities of having successfully implemented such large-scale diaspora enrollment services across the world including ongoing projects in Africa, we are confident that this would greatly benefit the implementation of this initiative.”

With nearly two decades of experience, VFS Global has established itself as a world leader in offering solutions in both visa application processing and identity-based citizen services. By successfully leveraging on its expertise in the visa space, VFS Global has been effectively assisting local governments with e-governance solutions thereby helping them assimilate next-generation solutions into efficient public-facing services in the identity and citizen services space.

Solutions developed by VFS Global in the identity and citizen services space enables governments to focus entirely on the critical tasks of decision-making and assessment, by streamlining operations, digitalising processes, increasing cost-efficiency and enhancing customer service which includes biometric enrolment capabilities. Having processed over 86 million biometric enrolments since 2007, VFS Global currently serves 38 Client Governments across 138 countries with its biometric solutions.