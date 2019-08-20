Zoomlion, JOSPONG Walks For Health

Staff of Zoomlion and the Jospong Group of Companies have embarked on a three-hour intensive walk from Ayi Mensah to Peduase Lodge.

The staff upon climbing the mountain with determined walk were treated to intensive aerobics led by Ghana's Fitness Ambassador, BeaDeBuly.

A Senior Communications Officer of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Mr. Francis Atayure Abirigo, underscored the need for corporate entities to incorporate periodic wellness and fitness programs to enhance the health of their staff members.

He said Zoomlion and the Jospong Group leadership have inculcated the habit of ensuring that in time intervals staff are taken through such exercises to enhance output and good health at all times.

Mr. Abirigo urged the staff to henceforth imbibe the culture of keeping fit by exercising in their individual capacities even when there is no corporate activity at weekends.

He encouraged the staff to patronize the Thursday Keep Fit aerobics organised under the auspices of the Zoomlion Human Resource Department every Thursday.

The trainer, BeaDeBuly said regular exercises are the only way a person can keep healthy and live long and therefore encouraged the staff to use it as their medicine.

She said she has the mandate of Zoomlion to establish regional keep fit clubs across Ghana to encourage healthy lifestyles among the staff and urged the regional staff to get ready for the heat.

A prayer Committee Organizer, Elder Albert Narh at the Chaplaincy Department of the Jospong Group of Companies urged staff not to just keep fit but to keep fit and believe and act in the manner that God will continue to protect them.

He believes with the God factor every human will leave longer and healthier.