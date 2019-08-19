Fake News alert; John Mahama denies selection of running mate rumours

Former President His Excellency John Dramani Mahama who is also the flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress has denied rumors that he has selected a running mate for the 2020 general elections.

In a publication sighted on Graphic.com.gh, former Finance Minister Dr. Kwesi Botchwey has been mentioned as the choice of President Mahama for the running mate slot.

Ghanapoliticsonline.com contacted close sources to the former president and gathered it was false.

A few minutes afterward, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama took to his Facebook page and denied the publication saying it is false and must be ignored.

