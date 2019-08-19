U/R: Two Nabbed Over Lukula Clash

Collaboration between the Savannah and Upper East Police Commands have led to the arrest of two suspects in connection with the death of two persons in Lukula clash on Saturday.

The two, Abdul Rauf and Amidu Fuseini, fled to Sandema in the Upper East Region, following the killing of Alidu Yakubu, 37 and Amadu Yakubu 40 in clashes over the construction of a mosque in the area.

Speaking to Citi News, the Public Relations Officer for the Northern Regional Police Command, Yussif Tanko says, the suspects are expected to be brought to Damongo today [Monday] as part of investigations.

“Two people were arrested yesterday at Sandema and those people committed the murder at Lukala. With the collaboration of the Police in the Upper East Region, the Savannah Regional Police Command was able to make sure those people are arrested. The place is now very calm and we are going to conduct more patrol to ensure that the place is safer.”

According to reports, the conflict broke out between two factions over the siting of a mosque in the town.

Regional Minister Salifu Adam Braimah together with the Regional Police Command have since visited the area.

Military deployed to Daboya township over tensions

The Savannah Minister, Salifu Adam Braimah subsequently deployed the military personnel to the town to reduce the tension among the feuding factions.

---citinewsroom