19.08.2019 Europe Body of French hiker missing in Italy found in ravine By RFI 2 HOURS AGO EUROPE The body of a French hiker, Simon Gautier, who went missing in Italy, in southern Naples, has been found at the bottom of a ravine. The young man had been missing since 9 August.The 27-year-old's body was located in the ravine near Belvedere di Ciolandre after a rescuer with binoculars spotted a backpack late on Sunday.Teams of firefighters and alpine rescuers along with a helicopter and drones searched the area of mountains and cliffs bordering the sea.Gautier had been living in Rome for two years working on a thesis on art history.He set out to hike alone from Policastro Bussentino to Naples and had sent his family a picture of his backpack.On Sunday evening a vigil was held in the village of Scario, the closest to the search area, where an open-air mass had been held in the afternoon for the rescue teams and the young man.Gautier was last heard from on 9 August, when he called emergency services on his mobile phone to say that he had fallen off a cliff and broken both his legs.He was unable to give a precise location and lack of reliable data from his phone call meant that the search area extended over some 140 square kilometres, including across into Calabria.
Body of French hiker missing in Italy found in ravine
The body of a French hiker, Simon Gautier, who went missing in Italy, in southern Naples, has been found at the bottom of a ravine. The young man had been missing since 9 August.
The 27-year-old's body was located in the ravine near Belvedere di Ciolandre after a rescuer with binoculars spotted a backpack late on Sunday.
Teams of firefighters and alpine rescuers along with a helicopter and drones searched the area of mountains and cliffs bordering the sea.
Gautier had been living in Rome for two years working on a thesis on art history.
He set out to hike alone from Policastro Bussentino to Naples and had sent his family a picture of his backpack.
On Sunday evening a vigil was held in the village of Scario, the closest to the search area, where an open-air mass had been held in the afternoon for the rescue teams and the young man.
Gautier was last heard from on 9 August, when he called emergency services on his mobile phone to say that he had fallen off a cliff and broken both his legs.
He was unable to give a precise location and lack of reliable data from his phone call meant that the search area extended over some 140 square kilometres, including across into Calabria.