Environment & Sanitation Wing Of JOSPONG Group Joins 2019 Bazaar Extravaganza

Zoomlion Ghana Limited, the integrated Waste Management solutions provider and its subsidiary companies who are part of the Environmental and Sanitation services Group providing sustainable solutions in waste management space join other companies to showcase its smart waste management technologies and the role the company is playing as a company brewed in Ghana.

Zoomlion’s approach to waste management and innovations was lauded by stakeholders and participants at the event as a successful model. The companies exhibited their smart technologies for waste collection, faecal treatment, recycling of plastics, waste material recovery, organic waste for compost production, engineered landfill management, medical waste treatment, temporal waste holding centers among other innovative solutions being deployed to manage waste in Ghana by the group.

Stakeholders and potential clients at the fair who rallied in the stands of Zoomlion and its subsidiaries interacted with the team to learn and share ideas on how the company together with the public can help solve the sanitation menace in the country.

The event which was organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was a platform to showcase what Ghanaian companies. Speaking to DTV1 a subsidiary of Citi TV, a Communications Officer of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Miss Ernestina Kwakyewa Sintim outlined how efficient the systems put together by her outfit support an integrated waste management system towards achieving the President’s vision of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa possible.

She said the company is poised to rid the city of filth by putting together several interventions such as the Mobile Compost plant which does sorting and composting and also looking forward to replicating it in the regions to add value to waste.

Miss Sintim pointed out some projects which the company will be undertaking as the One million bin project which is aimed at giving every household a bin to arrest the waste at source to prevent the waste from finding its way into our streets and drains.

She appealed to the MMDA’s to help in their various municipalities to ensure every household has a bin and ensure the enforcement of the sanitation bye laws as a deterrent to indiscrimate littering.

“The company realizing the prospects in organic compost and plastics recycling constructed the Accra Compost and Recycling Plant which is an integrated waste management system for producing organic compost for agriculture use and recycling of plastic products such as waste bins and bin liners”, She pointed out

The host of the program commended Zoomlion on their good works they and encouraged them to do more.

The second made in Ghana Bazaar extravaganza is an initiative from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to promote made in Ghana products using the networks of missions abroad and resident foreign Diplomatic missions. The event took place from 26th to 28th of July 2019.