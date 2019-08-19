Sunyani West MP Donates 24-Seater Bus To Party Member

The Member of Parliament for Sunyani West, Ignatius Baffour Awuah has donated a 24 seater sprinter bus to one of the longest serving and committed members of the New Patriotic Party, Thomas Acquaye who has been indisposed for some time.

Mr. Baffour-Awuah, who is also the Minister for Employment and Labour Relations was joined by the Bono Regional NPP Chairman, Kwame Baffoe Abronye, the Regional Secretary, Kofi Boateng as well as Asare Bediako Seth, the Regional Communications Director and some others to present the keys to the bus to the beneficiary at New Dormaa, a suburb of Sunyani.

Making the presentation, Mr. Baffour-Awuah stated that the welfare of all party members is paramount to him hence the move, adding that he would continue to offer various forms of assistance to committed party members and his constituents alike.

He said individuals such us Mr. Acquaye should be supported in times of need and advised party members to desist from internal wrangling and rather work harder to enable the party retain power in 2020.

He said in order to retain power, party faithful should give their maximum support to the various initiatives being rolled-out by the government to better the lot of people and educate the electorate on such interventions.

Kwame Baffoe, popularly called Abronye D.C urged party members to fully dedicate themselves to the course of the party.

He emphasized that it is the core duty of every committed party member to play an active role in disseminating the achievements of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and those yet to be accomplished.

"Go out there and tell Ghanaians the good works of President Akufo-Addo's Administration and those yet to be achieved," he said.