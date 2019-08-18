Cape Coast Teaching Hospital Gets ¢40,000 Medical Supplies

The Ghanaian Women Association of Georgia (GWAG) based in the United States of America, has donated medical items worth US$40,000 to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

The items, presented to the hospital in Accra on Friday, were to help improve the level of care given to women and children at the hospital.

It included disposable earplugs, cardiac health dressing kits, simplex dressing kits, digital tens units for symptomatic pain relief, multi-position upper-body warming blanket and examination gloves.

They also donated petroleum jelly, melgisorb plus dressing kits, spike port adapter, sterile gauze pack, assorted surgical dressing kits, hearing aids, Littman stethoscopes, colostomy bags, 50cc normal saline, abdominal pads, gastrogratin contrast solution and wound plasters.

The rest are infusion giving sets, personal protective kits for body fluids, suction bottles and tubes, infustat disposable pressure infusers, wound wash solutions, tracheostomy care kits. Vital signs monitor, obstetric vacuum delivery kits, surgical drape, caesarean session pack and Laminectomy packs

Mrs Nayram Kyei-Mensah, a representative of GWAG, expressed the hope that the items donated would match the growing needs of the teaching hospital in delivering effective maternal and neonatal care.

She said the Association realised the need to donate to the hospital after a previous visit to familiarise themselves with their challenges.

She called on other benevolent organisations to emulate their gesture to help reduce maternal mortality, saying “you don't need a lot of money to do charity; you can share the little that you have to help save a life”.

Mrs Kyei- Mensah appealed to government to put in place measures to reduce the hectic bureaucratic process in clearing medical equipment, to make the process easier as some medical supplies expire when kept at the port for long.

She thanked the Accra Airport City Rotary Club for their continuous support over the years.

Mr Fred Mensah Acheampong, Director of Administration at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, thanked the Association for their support adding that the number of patients visiting the hospital has increased significantly since it attained a teaching hospital status

“For now almost all complicated cases within Central Region and parts of the Western and Ashanti regions are being referred to us and we need the support of the public,” he said.

—citinewsroom