Let's Use Tradition To Achieve Unity And Peace -Bernard Nii Anyaa Brown

On behalf of my kind self and the management of my Campaign, I wish to extend my warmest greetings and goodwill message on the festive occasion of Homowo to my Ga brothers and sisters, Polling Station Executives, Electoral Area Coordinators and Constituency Executives within the Ablekuma South Constituency.

The Homowo Festival is celebrated by the Ga people in Accra in the remembrance of the famine that once happened in our history in pre-colonial Ghana. During this period, families and friends gather to make merry, share ideas and take stock of the year under review. Kpoikpoi, the traditional meal is sprinkled on the major streets by traditional rulers as part of the celebration.

“The culture of a people is an important set of practices which has far-reaching significance to their identity and the sustenance of our culture is not only the responsibility of traditional rulers but that of we the citizenry”

As we make merry and celebrate during this all important festive season, let me use this medium to urge all constituents to unite and love one another by making peace just as the good book profess; “This is my commandment to you; love one another just as I loved you”- John 15:12. I am confident that as we roll our strength in one ball just as the amorous birds of prey, we shall recapture the Ablekuma South Parliamentary seat for the NPP to serve God and humanity.

On this note I wish to avail myself of this opportunity to renew to the good people of Ablekuma South Constituency my assurances and commitment of the highest esteem.

Once again, Afi ooo Afi!!

.......signed.......

Bernard Nii Anyaa Brown

(PC Aspirant, Ablekuma South Constituency)