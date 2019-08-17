Savannah Region: NPP Youth Organiser To Replicate Free Extra Classes Initiative Across Districts

The Savannah Regional Youth Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Raphael Mahama Akati has disclosed his firm resolve to implement his self-sponsored extra classes across all the districts in the newly created Savannah Region.

The commander in chief of the youth, who is also aspiring to be a parliamentary candidate on the ticket of the NPP in the Bole/Bamboi constituency recently commenced free extra classes for Senior High School students in the Bole District.

The classes, which is to be held on vacation basis, according to him, form part of measures to improve academic performance, relieve the financial burden of poor parents and actively engage students in the district during vacation.

In an exclusive interview with Ananpansah B Abraham, he said plans are far advanced to finance and supervise the execution of the free extra classes idea in all the districts in the Savannah Region.

"AB, education is the key to success. And as a youth leader, I have resolved to commit my little resources into turning around the educational fortunes of the youth and region at large. It is my desire to uplift the educational standards in every district in the Savannah Region by augmenting the efforts of teachers in improving learning outcomes. The Self-Sponsored Extra Classes initiative I have started in Bole District is here to stay. I will soon announce dates for the commencement of the initiative in all the other districts within Savannah Region".

He admonished the youth to take their education very serious, adding that, the future of Ghana and Savannah Region belongs to them and quality education is the way to that guaranteed future.

President Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo-Addo he observed, is a visionary leader who since assuming office, has shaped the educational sector of Ghana.

Mr.Akati encouraged the youth to take advantage of the free Senior High School policy introduced by this administration to better their lives.

Commenting on his desire to go to parliament on the ticket of the NPP in the Bole/Bamboi constituency, he said he is the best bet to wrestle power from the NDC in the constituency.