Aker Energy Scholarship: 125 Beneficiaries Passed WASCE With Flying Colours

Beneficiaries of the Aker Energy Scholarship program have passed the 2019 West African Secondary School Examination (WASSCE) with impressive results.

The Programme is presently the flagship social investment project of Aker Energy in partnership with Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) which benefits children from communities in the coastal districts of the Western Region.

It originally started with six partner secondary schools, but currently has 10 partner Senior High Schools, a Nursing and a Vocational school where beneficiaries are enrolled to be educated.

Since the introduction of the Free Senior High School Policy, the scholarship package has been reviewed to cover school materials such as trunk, chop box, and books. Other important elements of the scholarship program are counseling and mentoring, career seminars, and frequent visits to check on the well-being and academic performance of beneficiaries.

The 2019 badge of students have passed out successfully with 2 of them getting 8A’s, 32 with 5A’s, 45 with 4A’s, with the remainder of them sweeping home 3A’s, B’s and C’s.

Speaking at a ceremony with all stakeholders of the program present at the Best Western Atlantic Hotel on Friday, August 16, 2019, External Relations Manager of Aker Energy, Mrs. Bernice Sam noted that they are proud of the achievement of students who just completed their Senior High School Education.

Mrs. Bernice Sam further revealed that Aker and its partner organizations are in the process of developing a tertiary level scholarship program which will soon cater for students when they progress from the Senior High School level.

“I am sure many of us here are wondering what next. Aker Energy and our license partners see the need for these scholars to transition from secondary to tertiary level. Therefore, we are in the process of developing a tertiary level scholarship program which we expect to roll- out soon”, she said.

So far the sponsorship program has offered some of its scholars the opportunity of pursuing various courses at universities in Ghana and abroad either on their own or through other scholarship opportunities.

Meanwhile, the selection of scholars for this year is expected to commence as soon as the BECE results are released. A total of 200 students will be selected from communities such as Bonyere, Allengenzule, New Nzulenzu, Anokye, Atuabo, Basake, Takinta, Teleku Bokazo, Axim, Nsein, Kegyina, Akwidaa, Lower Dixcove, Gyabenkrom, Fijai, New Takoradi, Ntankoful, Inchaban, Abuesi, and Supomo Dunkwa.

About Aker Energy

Aker Energy is an upstream petroleum company operating the Deepwater Tano / Cape Three Points oil block that is located offshore Ghana.

The parties to the Deepwater Tano/Cape Three Points (DWT/CTP) Petroleum Agreement are Aker Energy Ghana Limited (50% interest), Lukoil Overseas Ghana Tano Limited (38% interest), Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (10% interest) and Fueltrade Limited (2%interest).

The mission of Aker Energy is building the oil and gas operator of choice offshore Ghana by maturing resources in a safe, efficient and reliable manner to the mutual benefit of company partners and the people of Ghana.