Kpandai Chiefs Eulogise Akufo-Addo, ‘Your Name Will Remain Indelible Forever’

The Chiefs and people of Kpandai in the Northern Region have expressed their appreciation to President Akufo-Addo, for the construction of Kpandai-Ekumdipe-Salaga road, and the implementation of a raft of policies which is improving their living standards.

The Chiefs made this known when President Akufo-Addo cut the sod for the construction of the Kpandai-Ekumdipe-Salaga Road project, which will be constructed and completed in 24 months.

In a statement read on their behalf by Brukum Napoleon Bonapart, the Chiefs stated that “you (President Akufo-Addo) have demonstrated to the people of Kpandai, yet again, that you are a truthful person who will not speak in vain.”

According to the Chiefs, “the sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of the Kpandai-Salaga road signifies the fulfilment of decades of hope and expectation that one day a redeemer will emerge in this country. Truly, a redeemer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has emerged.”

The Chiefs assured the President that “your name will remain indelible in the minds of the people of Kpandai forever. Your achievements will linger on for posterity. Your mandate as President of Ghana will be extended in 2020 because the voice of the people is the voice of the Almighty God.”

President Akufo-Addo also received the plaudits of the people of Kpandai for the implementation of the Free Senior High School policy, which, the Chiefs stressed, has “saved thousands of households who, hitherto, will have struggled to give their children valuable opportunity as education largely because of economic deprivation”.

The President was also commended for the implementation of the programme for “Planting for Food and Jobs”, and for the Nation Builders Corps initiative, which has employed some 100,000 graduates across the country.

The Chiefs added that anytime the government of the New Patriotic Party takes over the helm of government, the people of Kpandai witness unprecedented levels of development.

“It was under the tenure of former President John Agyekum Kufuor that Kpandai district was carved out of East Gonja District, and also constructed a bridge across River Dakar at Kumdi. That was the moment that set us on the path of prosperity,” the statement said.

It continued, “Today, Mr. President, Kpandai is proud to have tarred road linking Krachi Nchumuru and Nanumba South Districts respectively. More so, Kpandai is seeing a lot of infrastructure developments across the district in the area of education, health, amongst others.”

Later in the day, President Akufo-Addo also inspected ongoing work on the construction of the 76km Bimbilla-Salaga Road, which is expected to be completed in some 24 months.

The contractor working on the project assured the President that the project will be completed in less than 24 months, as 40% of the projected has already been completed.

