OFOR Campaign Gets Results As MP Reveals Asokwa Roads Will Be Fixed

Bad road networks in the Asokwa constituency of the Ashanti region will soon be fixed as they have been awarded to a contractor as part of the SynoHydro deal secured by the government of Ghana, Member of Parliament (MP) for the Asokwa constituency, Hon. Patricia Appiagyei assured.

The roads to benefit from the SynoHydro deal, according to the MP, include Afanko to Bokro and Dompoase, Ahinsan to Ahinsan Estate and Gyinyase, Nahinso, Kuwait to Kaase and Ahinsan-Chirapatere.

Speaking to Otec News’ Evans Agyei Sikapa on Friday, August 16, 2019, on the ‘Asanteman Akwan on Otec FM’s ‘’Operation Fix Our Roads #OFOR”, the MP said the delay on the Ahinsan-Chirapatere road is due to the construction of the drainage systems.

Her assurance was in the reaction of the aggrieved constituents who have threatened to boycott political all elections in the area if the bad roads in the constituency are not fixed.

Giving the assurance to the constituents, the former Kumasi Mayor said plans have been put in place to relocate the Atonsu-Agogo lorry terminal to ease the traffic congestion on the road.

Hon. Patricia Appiagyei, however, called on Asokwa constituents to remain calm as fixing their road is a major priority of the Government and the leadership of Asokwa constituency.