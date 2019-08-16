¢54m Kpandai-Salaga Road Get Boost

President Akufo-Addo has cut sod for the construction of the 62km Kpandai- Salaga road in the Kpandai district of the Northern Region.

The Kpandai-Salaga road since independence has never seen a facelift by any government .

The 62 km road will be constructed by Jiangxi Non Ferrous Engineers and Construction Limited.

It will cost GH¢ 54m and is expected to be completed within 24 months.

Addressing a Durbar of Chiefs and people of Kpandai, the Minister for Roads and Highways, Amoako-Attah, urged the contractors to employ the youth in the area to boost the economy of Kpandai.

He called on the Chiefs and people of Kpandai to support the contractors to do a good job for the benefit of the good people of kpandai and its environs.

—Daily Guide