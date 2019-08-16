NPP Loyal Ladies Get Support From Ama Fosuaa

A former Women's Organizer of the New Patriotic Party in the Asunafo North constituency, Ama Fosuaa , has donated sewing machines and hair dryers to the Loyal Ladies of the party.

Making the donation in Accra, Fosuaa, who is also the Ahafo Region Captain the Loyal Ladies, said her group is committed to the success of the human development agenda of the NPP.

She said the 100 hairdryers and sewing machines, are intended to help women entrepreneurs at the grassroots level who are eager to break out of the cycle of poverty afflicting them.

"I entreat everybody, especially women in NPP, who are well-positioned to also assist our young and dynamic ladies who are yearning for a better future", Fosuaa pleaded.

She said human development is critical to the forward march of every nation, and urged recipients of the donation to make productive use of them.

A Patron and a founding member of the NPP Loyal Ladies, Amma Frimpomaa Dwumah received the items on the group's behalf.

She said the Loyal Ladies appreciate the kind gesture and promised to ensure that the items are distributed to those in critical need.

Madam Amma Frimpomaa Dwumah encouraged women all across the country, to be politically active and engage in constructive conversations about the trajectory of the country's development agenda.

The NPP Loyal Ladies, she said, have an open door policy and urged young women to join their ranks to champion the cause of women in our national political discourse.

"The 2020 Presidential election is going to be a watershed moment for Ghana, and the Loyal Ladies are ever ready to campaign at every corner of the country to drum home the development message of the NPP", she added.