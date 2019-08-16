Organisers Of Ghana Actors And Entertainers Awards Pay Courtesy Call On National Chief Imam

Konamah's entertainment, organisers of the Ghana Actors and Entertainers Awards have paid a courtesy call on Ghana's National Chief Imam Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu for his blessings and good wish for the awards scheme.

The Chief Imam prayed for Allah's blessing on the awards scheme and urged the organisers to endeavour to show some uniqueness to make their awards scheme the best among the rest.

He also urged them to always make unity the prime purpose of the scheme and ensure that all awards and honours are given out transparently.

Sheikh Dr Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu born April 23, 1919, is an Islamic cleric, Chief Imam of Ghana, member of the National Peace Council and founder of The SONSETFund and IPASEC .

The team made of the CEO of the initiative, the PRO and Organizer also paid a courtesy call on highlife legend Nana Kwame Ampadu and some notable names in the creative arts industry.

The awards scheme is made up of 45 nomination categories, 6 legendary awards and 5 honouring awards.

The Ghana Actors and Entertainers Awards is the first awards scheme targeted at uniting creatives from both the music industry and the movie industry on a single honouring platform.

The awards celebration is slated for the 28th September 2019 at the Mensvic in East Legon Accra.