Acting Inspector – General of Police Has Started Very Well- Lecturer

(IGP) James Oppong-Boanuh and Dr Da Costa Aboagye

A renowned Lecturer at the University of West London, Dr. Da Costa Aboagye, on Wednesday 14th August 2019 paid a courtesy call on the Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh at the Police Headquarters in Accra and praised him for visiting the families of the kidnapped girls.

The visit of the police highest hierarchy to the families should have happened long ago but the new acting IGP has actually started his new position very well by visiting the families. Dr. Aboagye posited.

According to him, the IGP’s promotion did not come by accident but it is a befitting reward for his devotion, dedication, and commitment to his duties and responsibilities of his previous roles as Chief Staff Officer to the Inspector-General of Police (1990-1996); Director-General/Welfare, Director-General/Human Resources; Regional Commander, Director-General/Legal and Prosecutions and Deputy IGP.

With all these attributes, Dr. Aboagye noted that Mr. Oppong-Boanuh can provide great leadership, wisdom and strive to take the Police service of our Country to much greater heights and achievements.

He, therefore, took the opportunity to congratulate the acting IGP on his appointment and trust that his enviable experience in the Service will contribute immensely in maintaining Law and Order, particularly in the areas of armed robbery, drugs, the use of motorbikes after 7pm, handling of phones whilst driving and most importantly tackling the recent trend of kidnapping.