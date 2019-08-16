UNDP To Promote Dynamic Partnerships At TICAD7 To Advance Sustainable Development In Africa

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will engage multi-stakeholders in different dialogues at the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7) from 28th–30th August 2019 in Yokohama, Japan, to push for stronger international partnerships to promote trade and business development for sustainable development in Africa.

In collaboration with UNDP and other partners, the TICAD process has over the past 26 years contributed to mainstreaming human security and human-centered approaches to development. From TICAD I with 1,000 participants in Tokyo in 1993, to TICAD VI held in Kenya in 2016 that attracted 14,000 participants, TICAD has grown into a major forum on African development.

Building on the success of the TICAD process, and in line with the theme of this year’s conference, which aims to advance Africa’s development through people, technology and innovation; UNDP will engage stakeholders in profound discussions and unlock opportunities for partnerships to promote innovation and technology, localization of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), universal health coverage, and blue economy.

TICAD7 has three key agenda, seeking to advance economic transformation and improvements in business environment and institution through private investment and innovation especially for start-ups; promote resilient and sustainable society for human security; and peace and stability.

Speaking ahead of the summit, Achim Steiner, UNDP Administrator, commended Japan for its continued contributions to Africa’s development and pledged UNDP’s unflinching support.

“UNDP is committed to working with African governments, the Government of Japan, the private sector, and a range of other partners to realize a new, and more inclusive development vision for the people of Africa. I look forward to our meeting in Yokohama as we use TICAD’s 26 years of accomplishments and lessons to unleash Africa’s future of development”.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, KONO Taro, noted that “with its expertise on African development accumulated over the years and its extensive networks at the local level, the contribution of UNDP will be crucial for further promoting the partnership between Africa and Japan. The Government of Japan will enhance cooperation with UNDP to strongly contribute to the growth and development of Africa by supporting the achievement of Africa’s own initiative, Agenda 2063, as well as the SDGs, which contain international targets to be achieved by 2030”.

A key highlight of TICAD7 will be the launch and signing of a tripartite partnership agreement between UNDP, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), to promote sustainable development in Africa through enhanced partnerships with Japanese and African private sectors, and their provision of business-based solutions for the SDGs . The plan is to kick-start the launch with a pitching event of blue-chip startups from Africa and Japan to facilitate partnerships between investors/ corporations.

UNDP and the Japan Association of Corporate Executives will also sign an agreement during the conference to establish a framework to encourage support from Japanese corporations in contributing to the realization of the SDGs in Africa with provision of business-based solutions and services.

Also, UNDP will be partnering with Kanagawa prefecture on SDG localization through multi-sectoral partnerships, where public and private sector actors will be encouraged to work together to unleash the power of innovation and achieve the SDGs at the local levels.

UNDP is confident that TICAD7 declaration and its implementation will scale up partnerships particularly from the private sector in Japan and in African countries, towards the achievement of the SDGs and Agenda 2063 for Africa’s development.