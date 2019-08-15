The Ghana Council Of Georgia Celebrates Ghana Fest 2019

The Ghana Council of Georgia celebrated Ghana Fest 2019 in grand style on August 10, 2019 at Pinckneyville Park in Gwinnett County, Georgia. This year’s was event was attended by a capacity crowd, as Ghana Fest Atlanta continues to record higher attendance numbers year on year and promises to be even more spectacular in 2020. Ghana Fest 2019 featured colorful traditionally dressed chiefs and queen mothers, representing the various ethnic groups of Ghana, Ghanaians from all of the United States, music, and ethnic cuisines.

The chiefs and queen mothers, who were the highlight of the event, paraded through the park much to the delight and admiration of the crowd, amid drumming, dancing and pageantry before taking their seats at the center of the event.

Each of the affiliate associations that fall under the umbrella of the Ghana Council of Georgia prepared Ghanaian cuisines specific to their traditional area in Ghana.

The youth (mostly of Ghanaian descent) enlightened Ghana Fest 2019 with a showcase of rich talents in entertainment, academics and community engagement.

In her welcoming speech, the president of the Ghana Council of Georgia, Ms. Yvonne McCowin, thanked the chiefs and all those who attended the event, especially the youth. She urged Ghanaians to be good citizens of the United States and to continue contributing towards the development of Ghana.

Ghana Fest is a yearly event that serves as a bond that brings the people of our community together; gives the people of Georgia the unique opportunity to see and learn the Ghanaian Culture, rich tradition of drumming, dancing, parade of chiefs dressed in their regalia and most importantly the tasty cuisines of Ghana – all at no cost to attendees.

Source: Ghana Council of Georgia