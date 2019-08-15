Asawase: Disgruntled aspirant backs NDC conflict resolution c’ttee

A National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary aspirant for the Asawase Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Alhaji Mubarick Masawudu, has expressed confidence in the party's conflict resolution committee's ability to resolve the impasse which prevented him from filing his nomination forms.

He told Citi News he expected the committee to handle the case “based on the constitution of the country.”

“I have utmost entrusted confidence in the members of the committees, their people of very very high repute not only in the party but in the nation at large… Also on my rights as a member of the party and as a citizen of this nation so I have the utmost confidence in their work that at the end of the day there would be equity and fairness in their work.”

Controversy surrounded Mr Masawudu’s failed attempt to file his nomination forms and his supporters were compelled to petition National Executive Council over the matter.

The aspirant earlier said the posturing of some party executives indicated that they want to stop him from contesting the incumbent Member of Parliament, Muntaka Mubarak.

He found the regional office of the party under lock and key when he arrived at the premises on to file his nomination form back in July.

Mr. Masawudu's nomination forms were rejected at the constituency and regional level because of some pending disciplinary action against him.