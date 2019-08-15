NDC Has No Intention To Collapse FREE SHS--Oseey Namoale

Former MP for the La Dadekotopon constituency, Nii-Amasah Namoale, says the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will not reverse the free SHS policy if it wins elections in the future.

He said contrary to reports, the NDC is against not the policy and has no intentions to scrap it but the shifting system.

He said the NDC, however, believes that the NPP’s current implementation of the programme was rushed, hence the numerous challenges it is being confronted with.

“We need a long-term development plan that is binding on all governments, binding at a certain level of governance that for example, every government will say implement free SHS, but the NDC will not abolish the policy if we come to power hence we will ensure we build more structures to improve Free SHS,” Nii-Amasah Namoale exclusively told Kwame Tutu on Anopa Nkomo on Accra based Kingdom FM 107.7

“A more carefully considered plan of implementation adopted by broad stakeholder consultation would have resulted in clear policies and guidelines, which would have avoided the current challenges plaguing the programme and putting our students in harm’s way.

He recommended, “a national stakeholders forum on the Free SHS Programme in order to carry the whole nation along.”

The Minority in Parliament had predicted that the policy will collapse in five years if something urgent was not done about funding.

Former Deputy Education Minister and MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said “In 2018, we are talking about four terms, and yet you have provided for only ¢1.13 billion for free SHS; woefully inadequate.

---KingdomfmOnline