Kumasi: 2019 World Tourism Day Launched

The Ghana Tourism Authority, under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, has launched the 2019 World Tourism Day celebration in Kumasi, on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

This year’s UNWTO World Tourism Day celebration is under the theme ‘Tourism and Jobs: A better future for all’, will be held in Kumasi, on September 27, 2019, with many activities.

The Chief of Bonwire in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti region, Nana Bobie Ansah II, launching the programme commended GTA for selecting Kumasi as the host, the capital of Ashanti Kingdom, the land of rich tradition and culture.

The selection is an honor to the 16th occupant of the Golden Stool, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who recently celebrated the 20th-anniversary celebration of his reign, according to Nana Bobie Ansah.

Outlining the activities of the celebration, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Akwasi Agyemang, said there will be quiz competition for some selected basic schools, durbar, health walk, cycling competition, Eat Ghana Food bazaar and the annual Fun & Fly Paragliding Festival.

About World Tourism Day

United Nations World Tourism Organization began The World Tourism Day celebration in the year 1980.

Celebrated every September 27 around the world, the purpose of World Tourism Day is to foster awareness among the international community on the importance of tourism and its social, cultural, political and economic value.

Ghana hosted the global community for the international celebration for the first time in 2009.