All Set For The Grand Finale Of The 2019 MTN Heroes Of Change...Who Wins Season 5?

Accra, August 14, 2019 – The Grand Finale of MTN Heroes of Change Season 5 will come off on Friday 16th August 2019 at the Accra International Conference Center.

At the end of the event on Friday, one of the 10 finalists will be announced MTN Hero of Change Season 5. The ultimate MTN Hero of Change will walk away with GH¢100,000 to support his/her work whilst three other category winners will each receive Gh₵30,000. The other six finalists will also receive Gh₵10,000 each.

The 10 finalists are Diana Adjei, Rev. Fr Akologo Dominic Alale Azumah, Justin Yelevielbayire, Mawusi Awity, Charles Ofori Antipem, Daniel Owusu Asiamah, Frank Abeku Adams, Benjamin Akinkang, David Hagan, and Louisa Enyonam Ansah.

These are selfless individuals who have committed their resources to implementing projects in the areas of health, education and economic empowerment which are benefiting many in their communities.

Prior to the selection of the 10 finalists by an independent jury, a team was dispatched into the communities to authenticate and verify their projects. Following the verification process, a report was presented to the Jury for further reviews after which the top 10 projects were selected. The work of the finalists were filmed and featured in a 13-week television series which highlighted their activities.

In addition to the 10 finalists, MTN Ghana Foundation will also present Special Awards to selected media personnel and young heroes who are also driving change in their respective areas.

Friday’s awards night will climax MTN Heroes of Change Season 5. Guests at the Accra International Conference Center will be entertained by Kuame Eugene, Rex Omar, Tagoe Sisters, Uncle Ato and Kwan Pa Band

Commenting on the upcoming event, the Corporate Services Executive of MTN Ghana, Mr. Samuel Koranteng said, “MTN Heroes of Change continue to unearth and tells the amazing stories of people who have worked hard to make a positive difference in the lives of others. It is our hope that, by highlighting the examples they have set, we motivate more people to transform their communities”

He said, “We thank all the nominees for going the extra mile to positively impact society through their projects. Everyone is a winner and we wish all finalists the very best in this final event”

MTN Heroes of Change Season 5 was launched in November 2018 and at the close of the submission of entries on 29th January 2019, over 1,200 entries were received. The top 10 finalists were announced in May 2019 by an independent panel of judges. The panel of judges are Dr. Doris Dartey (Communications Consultant), Rev. Albert Ocran (Motivational Speaker), and Mr. Sidney Casely Hayford (Economist).

About The MTN Foundation:

The MTN Ghana Foundation was established in November 2007 as the vehicle to select and implement MTN’s Corporate Social Investments. MTN Ghana Foundation has three areas of focus -Health, Education and Economic Empowerment. From inception to December 2018, the Foundation had undertaken 142 major projects across the country. Notable health projects include: construction of a Neonatal Care Center for Tamale Teaching Hospital, refurbishment of the 2nd floor maternity block of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, construction of a maternity block for Ejisu Government Hospital, and construction of an Emergency Center for Atua Government Hospital. Education projects undertaken include: construction of a boys dormitory for Akropong School for the Blind, construction of a six-unit classroom block for Kodjonya Millennium School, the establishment of 10 MTN ICT Learning Centers in each of Ghana’s 10 regions and the institution of an Innovation Hub at KNUST to promote Telecoms Engineering and Research. Key projects undertaken in Economic Empowerment include the construction of shea butter processing centers, provision of seed capital and skill training for Women of Tizaa Dini Association of Yendi and the Sung Suma Women Association of Wa.

For more information visit http://www.mtn.com.gh/about-mtn/community/mtn-ghana-foundation