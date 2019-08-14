Jackson College Of Education Produces 11,384 Teachers In 10 Years

Jackson College of Education has produced a total of 11,384 professional teachers since its establishment in 2009.

Mrs. Theodosia Wilhelmina Jackson, the Principal of the College who disclosed this said, the college would continue to contribute to the country's human resource development effort by continuously training more teachers.

Speaking at the 7th congregation of the college in Kumasi, Mrs. Jackson said the institution would not relent in its quest to produce teachers to serve in various parts of the country, especially the hinterlands.

A total of 1,084 graduated with a diploma in Basic and French Education after successfully completing the three-year programme.

With 30 learning centres in 13 regions, students of the college go through a carefully structured learner-centred academic programmes by distance learning, designed in line with the curriculum of the Ghana Education Service (GES).

This, Mrs. Jackson said, was facilitated by skilled tutors from the nation's colleges of education, hence, the incomparable resourcefulness of graduates of Jackson College of Education.

She said the college is committed to training teachers with a high sense of integrity and selflessness to make a positive impact on the lives of their pupils and the education sector in general.

"As an institution, we believe that pupils in rural communities also deserve excellent teachers as their counterparts in towns and cities, hence, our commitment to training our students to accept postings to such parts of the country," she stated.

She counselled the graduands to develop positive attitudes towards work and strictly adhere to the ethics of the profession as they go into the field of work.

In a speech read on his behalf, Dr Emmanuel Marfo, Member of Parliament for Oforikrom constituency, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, a Deputy Minister of Education in charge of Basic and Secondary Education, applauded the college for investing in teacher education to complement government's efforts to promote quality education.

Dr. Adutwum further described as heartwarming, the initiative by the college to offer scholarships for brilliant but needy students, considering the fact that the institution is a private entity which should rather have been interested in profit-making under normal circumstance.

He added that the government attaches importance to institutions of learning that are privately owned and would continue to support such institutions at all levels of the educational system.

The free Senior High School policy, he noted, is on course and that government would ensure that every Ghanaian child who successfully goes through the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) would not be denied access to secondary education.

According to the deputy education minister, the government is working round the clock to address all initial challenges identified in the implementation of the flagship educational policy and also, address issues that bother on teachers' welfare.

"I wish to reiterate the government's commitment to putting the concerns of teachers at heart at all times. The government will continue to dialogue with the leadership of teacher unions to resolve issues regarding salaries, allowances and motivation to ensure peaceful working relations between teachers and government," the minister emphasized.