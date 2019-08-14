Birth Certificates For Ghanaian Babies Born In South Africa—Ayisi Boateng Hints

The High Commissioner of Ghana to South Africa, His Excellency Mr. George Ayisi Boateng has disclosed that babies born to Ghanaian parents in South Africa would get birth certificates.

He said the move form part of documentation processes for Ghanaian children born in South Africa to apply for citizenship to afford them the opportunity to go to school.

“ For example as a High Commissioner if my wife gives birth to a baby today or any of my staffs give birth to a baby in South Africa and the child does not have a birth certificate how can the child go to school” he bemoaned.

Mr. Ayisi Boateng disclosed this on Tuesday, 13th August 2019 when the Managements of Press Radio paid a courtesy call on him at his office in Pretoria, South Africa.

According to him, it is discriminately that babies born in Ghana to foreign nationals are given the privileges to acquire birth certificates but Ghanaian diaspora in South Africa are not given the same advantages.

“Any foreigner born in Ghana can acquire a birth certificate and automatically, the person becomes a Ghanaian. Why are we not given the same advantages? He quizzed.

He indicated that plans are far advanced between the High Commission of Ghana and South Africa and his outfit is working assiduously to resolve issues related documentation processes particularly, acquisition of birth certificate.

Mr. AYisi Boateng maintained that the government is committed to ensuring that Ghanaians with an ordinary passport can access visa-free to South Africa.

He stated that the Nana Akufo-Addo led-NPP government remains resolute in its quest to satisfy the Ghanaian populace through the several policies the administration has introduced.

He, therefore, admonished Ghanaian Diaspora in South Africa to remain calm and exercise patient since Ghanaians are law-abiding people.